EAST BRADY – Residents and visitors to the East Brady area will now have a new option when it comes to exploring the Allegheny River, the Armstrong Trail and the surrounding communities.
RiverRiders Rentals, owned by Daniel and Devon Weidenhof of East Brady, offers kayak, inner tube and bicycle rentals for individuals or groups for short or day-long trips.
“No one in the area has ever offered something like this,” Daniel Weidenhof said last week of the new rental and shuttle service which officially opened May 1 inside the East Brady Community Building along Ferry Street. “We felt like this is something that could bring people into the community.”
According to Weidenhof last week, he and his brother have talked about the need for a kayak rental service in the East Brady area for several years.
“East Brady is known for camping and boating,” Weidenhof said. He pointed out, however, that people who wanted to rent kayaks, tubes or bikes often had to travel as far as Cook Forest or Moraine State Park. “We just kept thinking, why are we going to all these other places an hour or more away when we could have it two minutes down the road?”
With the success of other endeavors under their belts, Weidenhof said he and his brother made the decision to pursue their longtime vision at the end of March.
“Within three weeks, we had secured our location, purchased all the equipment and two 15-passenger vans, had a trailer custom designed and were ready to open,” he said.
According to Weidenhof, all rentals are currently handled on a reservation-only basis by calling Daniel at (724) 968-8308 or Devon at (724) 355-8555. Once a reservation is made, riders will meet at the RiverRiders location inside the East Brady Community Building — 502 Ferry Street, Room 10, East Brady — to pick up their equipment and be shuttled to their starting location.
“We have 28 kayaks — eight-footers and 10-footers — both sit-in and sit-on, as well as a few tandem kayaks” he said, adding that all equipment required for the rental is included. “We also have 96 tubes and 30 mountain bikes, ranging from 16-inch to 26-inch bikes.”
Kayak trips are offered in two-, four- or eight-hour trips beginning in either Emlenton, Foxburg or Parker. Tube trips are offered in four- or eight-hour trips beginning in Emlenton or Foxburg.
“Kayak and tube prices include drop-off and pick-up,” Weidenhof said, noting that eight-foot kayaks can be rented for $45 per day, 10-foot kayaks for $55 per day, tandem kayaks for $75 per day and tubes for $30 per day. Floating coolers can also be rented for $10 per day.
Bicycles can be rented for $25 per day. Although not included in the rental price, Weidenhof said that RiverRiders will shuttle bicycles for $25 per person, or $35 if not in a group of two or more. The company will also shuttle private kayaks for the same price.
“Further distances may be discussed for an additional fee,” he said of the shuttling services.
Weidenhof said that kayaking, tubing and biking are great family and group activities, and he hopes the new outfitters business will attract even more people to the riverfront, trail community.
“I’m excited to create a fun experience for families,” he said, noting that, families often don’t have the necessary equipment or transportation to take a kayak or bike trip.
He also pointed out that RiverRiders Rentals could have a secondary benefit to the town itself as customers take advantage of local shops and restaurants.
“This could bring groups of 20, 30 or 40 people to town at a time,” he said. “And once they’re done floating, kayaking or biking, they’re going to go to the local businesses, or grab something to eat or drink.”
Looking to the future, Weidenhof said he hopes to see RiverRiders Rentals expand along the Allegheny River and beyond.
In fact, the Weidenhof brothers recently met with Armstrong Trails and Experience Armstrong about a possible collaboration to open a similar outfitters station in Kittanning.
“It will be farther down the road, but to be just starting out and already looking at partnerships, I think things are going pretty well,” Weidenhof said.
For more information, visit RiverRiders Rentals on Facebook.