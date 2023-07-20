EAST BRADY – A new fire training spot could be utilized by firefighters in East Brady Borough this fall.
At its meeting Tuesday evening, borough residents and siblings Chattele Melnick and Jon Dahl approached the borough council about using their duplex along East Second Street as a fire training spot for local firefighters.
“I think it would be a great opportunity to exercise the guys in the department,” Dahl said, noting that he recently spoke to a fire instructor from Butler County Community College (BC3) about conducting the training at the site sometime this September or October.
“He said this is an excellent house to do this,” he continued, pointing to a nearby fire hydrant and the structure’s large size which will allow for multiple training rounds. “For training purposes, it’s a showcase house.”
According to Dahl, as part of the training, firefighters would be sent into the home to practice extinguishing controlled live fires that have been set in various rooms throughout the structure.
“Once the structure can’t take any more students, they’ll control the burn into the middle of the house,” he said, explaining that the structure will be demolished and the area cleaned. “It will look just like a yard.”
But before anything can happen, Dahl said that the borough has to give permission, and the structure must be inspected for asbestos.
“When that gets involved, that’s a complete game changer,” he said of the possibility of asbestos, adding that his only concern would be the shingles on the roof of the home. He said that if asbestos was detected in the roof shingles, they would have to be removed before training could commence.
Although he agreed that the experience would be beneficial for local firefighters, councilman Joe Hillwig said he believed there is a restriction in place that no longer allows training spots within the borough.
“I don’t have a problem with it, but we’ll have to check with our attorney to get an answer,” Hillwig said, noting that trainings used to be held in the borough quite frequently. “We did it in the past, and we thought it was a great training for the fire company, but for some reason we had to stop doing it. I can’t tell you what the reason was.”
After it was pointed out by Dahl that the training instructor is already scheduling sessions for fall and winter and could be booked quickly, the council gave permission for the site to be used as a training spot, pending solicitor approval.
Other Business
• The council heard concerns from borough resident Joel Sweeney regarding vehicles traveling in the borough with very loud exhausts.
“It’s been going on for a couple of years now,” he said. “I would like a little more to be done.”
Council members said they understood Sweeney’s concerns and referred to the borough’s ordinances on noise and disorderly conduct. They said they believed the parties involved were notified, but that they would continue to look into the matter.
The meeting later adjourned into an executive session with Southern Clarion County Regional Police Chief Robert Malnofsky for further discussion.
• Council president Barb Mortimer reported that East Brady received an email regarding a statewide drought watch declared by the state Department of Environmental Protection. In a drought watch, residents should voluntarily reduce and conserve water by 5 percent.
• Approval was given for the installation of a bicycle fix-it station — purchased by the East Brady Area Development Corporation — near the trailhead of the Armstrong Trail, in the parking lot near the borough’s sewer plant.
• Borough maintenance supervisor Curtis Double reported that a fire hydrant was recently repaired along Shady Shores Drive, while another hydrant at the corner of Grant and First streets will be replaced.
• It was also noted that Hey Electric is planning to begin electrical upgrades at the borough’s pump stations on Aug. 21.