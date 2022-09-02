Harrisburg – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and the Pennsylvania DUI Association gathered last week to urge motorists to celebrate responsibly ahead of the Labor Day holiday.

“We want Pennsylvanians to celebrate the end of summer with a plan,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “If your celebration includes alcohol, plan ahead for a sober driver. Make plans with a friend, use a ride-share service, or public transportation, but never plan to drive impaired.”

Latest Videos

Recommended for you

Trending Food Videos