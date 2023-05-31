HAWTHORN – “The community needs to know that even though it’s not the same location, everything is going to carry on in memory of Vern and the work he did in the community.” With these words Bill Wells described the new owners and location of Rest Assured.
Rest Assured, which has been a mattress and recliner retail staple along Broad Street in New Bethlehem for more than 20 years, officially opened on Monday, May 30 at its new location in Hawthorn under the new ownership of Theron and Hollie Goulish of Punxsutawney.
“Hollie and I both say it was God’s plan,” Wells said of the new ownership.
Following the passing of Rest Assured’s founding owner Vern Hilyer in January, Wells, who works at the store, said he was talking with Theron Goulish about the unknown future of the longtime business.
“I had the Rest Assured truck and trailer parked outside and was telling him about the store being for sale,” Wells explained, pointing out that Theron and Hollie own the old T-shirt factory building in Hawthorn, which is near Wells’ home.
After his conversation with Wells, Theron brought the idea of purchasing the business to Hollie, who had been looking for a change from her career in the medical field.
“I had been praying and praying for a new job,” she said, noting that the opportunity to take over Rest Assured seemed like an answer to her prayers. “I thought it would be great.”
Hollie and Theron officially took ownership of Rest Assured on April 24 and decided to move the business to their much larger warehouse building along Wiants Lane in Hawthorn, which also serves as a storage space for vehicles and campers, as well as home to Coach Blondie Tumble and Cheer.
“It just made sense,” Wells said of the move, adding that while he and Hilyer had discussed expanding the business in the past, space limitations at the New Bethlehem store prevented it. “There just wasn’t room down there to expand.”
By relocating the business to Hawthorn, Hollie Goulish said that not only is the showroom double the size of the New Bethlehem location, but the building also offers space for storing inventory, customer parking and space for trucks to unload without blocking alleys or roadways.
According to Hollie, Rest Assured will continue to offer the same American-made products including an assortment of ORT recliners, lift chairs and electric recliners chairs — made in Salem, Ohio — as well as mattress selections from Page Bedding in Johnstown and Gold Bond out of Hartford, Conn. The store will also continue to sell a selection of pillows and sheets, mattress protectors, box springs and headboards.
“We currently have 40 mattresses and 30 chairs in stock,” Hollie said, pointing out that recliners can also be customized with a variety of different materials.
In addition, Hollie said, Rest Assured will also be expanding its inventory to include a selection of couches from ORT, which will be available in July. She also said that she and Theron aren’t opposed to incorporating additional furniture items, such as end tables and coffee tables, in the future, as long as they are “good quality” and American made.
“We just have to see what comes our way,” she said.
Wells added that selling American was a necessary tradition to continue.
“That’s the way Vern liked it, and Theron is the same way,” he said.
Rest Assured will also continue to offer free local delivery for up to 30 miles. Deliveries of more than 30 miles will be charged a fee.
Looking to the future, Hollie said she is excited for the opportunity to be her own boss and having more time to spend with her husband and children.
“This is definitely less stress than my previous job,” she said, extending special gratitude to Wells, Ryan Kiehl, Kristina Hilyer, Bryan Snyder, Nick Goss and Randy McFarland for their help in making the business transition and move possible.
And even though she and her husband never met Hilyer in person, Hollie said it’s important for her to carry on the Rest Assured legacy in his memory.
“Vern cared about the people and tried to do what he could for them, and we want to do the same thing,” Wells agreed, noting that Hollie and Theron even hung a photo of Hilyer in his memory on the wall of the new store. “These guys never met Vern, but I think they have a special connection through me and through the store.”
Wells also said that he is looking forward to continuing his role on the sales floor at Rest Assured — a position he has held for approximately two years — alongside Hollie.
“We’re just excited to be here and continue to do the work that was done before,” he said, adding that both he and Hollie enjoy working with people. “It’s all about taking care of the people as they need something. Those are the same values that Vern had.”
Rest Assured is open at its new location — 1018 Wiants Lane in Hawthorn — Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.