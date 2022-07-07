BROOKVILLE – Retired print and broadcast news reporter John Pozza of Brookville recently documented his lifelong experiences in journalism in a memoir, “Was Anybody Really Listening?” now available on Amazon Books.
Pozza spent several years working in radio, television and newspapers in West Virginia, Pennsylvania and New Jersey after graduating from West Virginia University.
In his first job out of college in 1977, Pozza was the Morgantown bureau reporter covering the university for WBOY-TV, the NBC affiliate in Clarksburg, W.Va. After a year, he was then promoted to sports director.
He later went onto multiple other careers in journalism during the 1980s and 90s, including working for the Sportsline radio network in Philadelphia and Atlantic City, N.J.
He then returned to west-central Pennsylvania, and in 1996 established an independent news bureau syndicating stories to local and regional media outlets. Some of his regular reports were for the Courier-Express in DuBois, the Jeffersonian Democrat in Brookville, The Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem, Sunny 106 and Connect FM in DuBois, WPXZ and Kool 103 in Punxsutawney, Mega Rock in Brookville and WCCR/C-93 in Clarion.
During the last five years of his career from 2014-2019, Pozza hosted the Ask the Expert Quality Early Learning Radio Show online and over the airwaves on Connect FM. The broadcasts were also converted into online podcasts. The show featured interviews with nationally recognized child development professionals from across the country. It was sponsored by the Northwest Institute of Research in Erie, which administered the Keystone Stars Quality Rating Improvement System for licensed child care and preschools. Pozza worked as a regional community partnership specialist for the Institute before retiring in 2020.
His experiences in journalism and education went way beyond that.
During the COVID pandemic, Pozza decided to turn all of these experiences into pages, initially drafting a manuscript of the book on his iPhone, before finding an editor and publisher.
“I just wanted to tell about my experiences, I wanted to tell the real story, the good and the bad, about what it’s like going through a career in broadcasting,” Pozza said.
Pozza wanted to put his 40-plus years of experience into words.
“I worked many wonderful years in the news media,” Pozza said. “I then found a new purpose in the latter part of my career transitioning to a career in early childhood education. I was trained for a new discipline using my media background to do outreach and advocacy for quality early learning, and combining it with a radio talk show.”
The author also felt he could help students interested in the field of journalism and to give them realistic expectations of the job in all forms.
“It serves as a book someone interested in pursuing journalism as a career would want to read. I think they’ll find it helpful, learning some of the nuances they’ll come across in their career,” Pozza said. “In the end I kind of tell them, this is what you need to consider. Understanding all of this, if this is your dream, then go for it. But be willing to have realistic expectations.”
And while Pozza now hopes people read his book, during his broadcast days, he often found himself wondering if anybody was really listening to his broadcast reports. That thought went into how the book was titled.
“I’ve worked in smaller markets and sometimes wondered how many people were really listening?” he said. “Then I got the opportunity to work in the much larger Philadelphia and South Jersey areas, and you think you’re going to have more potential listeners, but I didn’t really know at the time.
“Because my reports were distributed through a syndicated subscription-based sports network, I never really knew which radio stations were picking up which reports and when they were aired,” Pozza said. “I eventually realized that wasn’t what was really important in the long run. I was content knowing I was providing a service to the greater community, which I’m sure listeners, however many there were, appreciated.”