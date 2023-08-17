NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley United Methodist Ministry has planned a series of revival services titled “Come To Jesus” beginning on Monday, Aug. 21 and continuing through Friday, Aug. 25.
Services will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Gumtown Park. In the event of rain, services will be held at the First United Methodist Church located at 234 Penn Street.
Featured speakers will include:
- Monday — Pastor Mike Shaffer.
- Tuesday — Bishop Jack Wisor.
- Wednesday — The Rev. John Phillips.
- Thursday — The Rev. Jimmy Swogger.
- Friday — Bishop Jack Wisor.
Music on Monday and Wednesday through Friday will be led by Dave and Debbie Green. The Leatherwood Band will lead worship on Tuesday night.
An offering will be received each night. The total offering from the week will be divided between the Redbank Valley Church Association Food Pantry, Mechling Shakely Veterans Home, Victory in the Valley, Sunshine Cancer Foundation and Just For Jesus.
All in the community are invited to attend these services.