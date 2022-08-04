CLARION – Penn Highlands Healthcare is enhancing health care services in Clarion County with the opening of the Clarion Community Medical Building, located on Holiday Inn Road and Route 68, in Clarion.
Leaders from Penn Highlands Healthcare and the Clarion community participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning to officially open the facility. The health system is also hosting a Community Open House at the facility on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
“The Clarion Community Medical Building provides the residents of Clarion County and surrounding areas with convenient access to critical services and advanced care,” said John Sutika, president of Penn Highlands DuBois. “And, not only does this facility enhance services, it created new healthcare jobs for this region.”
“The complex is a testament to the Penn Highlands healthcare commitment to the residents of this region,” continued Sutika. “In 2018, Penn Highlands began a $111 million master facilities plan that triggered eight major projects that consisted of expansion or enhancement to our hospitals in Brookville, Clearfield and Dubois, as well as Penn Highlands and Pine Crest Manor in Elk.
“I’m confident that the Clarion Community Medical Building will be an invaluable asset that the people of this region will be able to rely on for decades to come.”
Penn Highlands Clarion currently had approximately 20 employees.
The Clarion Community Medical Building offers many services under one roof including diagnostic imaging, family medicine, gastroenterology, orthopedics, outpatient physical therapy, pulmonology, a retail pharmacy and walk-in QCare and Penn Highlands Life’s Journey. OB/GYN and endocrinology services will open soon.
Max Pavlock, DO, will see patients at the Clarion Community Medical Building. He also serves as the medical director of the New Bethlehem Rural Health Center, located at 1323 Brookville Street in Fairmount City.
Members of the community are invited to attend the Aug. 6 Open House to see the state-of-the-art building firsthand and learn more about the services offered there. The first 300 guests will receive a free drink from Blended Nutrition Smoothie and Juice Bar. Plus, there will be other refreshments and giveaways while supplies last.