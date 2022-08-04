CLARION – Penn Highlands Healthcare is enhancing health care services in Clarion County with the opening of the Clarion Community Medical Building, located on Holiday Inn Road and Route 68, in Clarion.

Leaders from Penn Highlands Healthcare and the Clarion community participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday morning to officially open the facility. The health system is also hosting a Community Open House at the facility on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

