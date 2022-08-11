BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Development Council hosted a ribbon-cutting at Love’s Travel Stops last Friday to celebrate the opening of the long anticipated travel center.

Speakers for the ribbon-cutting ceremony included Nine Star Capital LP Project Manager Paula Foradora, Love’s department managers Josh Fisher, James McManigle and Makayla Glenn, local government officials, and representatives from the Brookville Chamber of Commerce.

