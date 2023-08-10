ALCOLA – Competitions for sheep were held at the Clarion County Fair. Premiums include $14 for first, $12 for second, $10 for third and $9 for fourth.
Ram Lamb, (Under 1 Year): 1 — Skylar Harris of Sligo.
Ewe, (1 Year, and Under 2): 1 — Skylar Harris of Sligo; 2 — Skylar Harris of Sligo.
Ewe, (Lamb Under 1): 1 — Skylar Harris of Sligo; 2 — Skylar Harris of Sligo.
Light Weight Market Lamb: 1 — Iris Reitz of Fairmount City; 2 — Adaleigh Harris of Sligo.
Medium Weight Market Lamb: 1 — MacKenna Rankin of New Bethlehem; 2 — Lilliane Barnett of Templeton; 3 — Brielle Hornberger of New Bethlehem; 4 — Adriana Horvath of Rimersburg.
Heavy Weight Market Lamb: 1 — Kale Barnett of Templeton; 2 — Manny Reitz of Fairmount City; 3 — Jaron Minich of New Bethlehem; 4 — Emelia Barnett of Templeton.