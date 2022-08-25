PINE TWP. – Success often brings new challenges, as has been the case with the annual Pine Township-Templeton Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Ride on the Ridge event, which returns this Saturday, Aug. 27.
With more than 2,350 vehicles taking part in the ATV, UTV and dirt bike ride last year, organizers said they had to make some major changes to the trail in order to smooth out traffic problems that arose last summer.
“We are running the trail in reverse to ease congestion at the starting line,” organizer Bill Cloak said. “We rerouted everything.”
Two bridges along the 30-mile course were rebuilt, and a lot of other work done to the trail that takes riders across 16 properties in the Templeton area.
“We’ve been working on the trail for about three months,” he said. “This isn’t a one-day deal.”
The event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the local fire department, and it has grown so much that additional organizations help out and participate in the day.
Cloak said that in addition to help from Kittanning Hose Co. No. 6 ambulance and the Dayton Fire Co., the Pine Creek Sportsmens Club and the Templeton United Methodist Church will operate two additional checkpoints along the course, offering food and drinks.
The ride begins and ends along Ridge Road in Templeton, with participants asked to follow signs from Route 28/66.
Held rain or shine, registration opens at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, with riders hitting the trail at 9 a.m. All riders must have started the trail by 1 p.m., and be off the trail by 5 p.m. Dirt bikes can get a head start at 8:45 a.m.
Pre-registrations will also be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday evening.
The cost is $25 per vehicle, with a $5 charge for each additional passenger. All drivers and passengers must complete registration forms.
Camping is available at Bear Ridge and the Nautical Mile Marina and Campground.
In addition to cash prizes being awarded at the event, the Oil City Junior Baseball organization will also be on hand Saturday selling tickets for its raffle of a Yamaha Wolverine RMax4 1000. Tickets are $25 each, and the drawing also includes two cash prizes of $2,500.
Cloak said that the event couldn’t occur without the help of the numerous volunteers, as well as the property owners who allow the riders onto their lands.
“We’re just thankful we have the cooperation of the property owners,” he said.
For more information about the ride, call (724) 545-6346 or (724) 954-6791.