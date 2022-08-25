Ridge Bridge

TWO NEW BRIDGES and other improvements have been made to the approximately 30-mile trail that’s part of the annual Ride on the Ridge, hosted this Saturday by the Pine Township-Templeton Volunteer Fire Department.

PINE TWP. – Success often brings new challenges, as has been the case with the annual Pine Township-Templeton Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Ride on the Ridge event, which returns this Saturday, Aug. 27.

With more than 2,350 vehicles taking part in the ATV, UTV and dirt bike ride last year, organizers said they had to make some major changes to the trail in order to smooth out traffic problems that arose last summer.

Latest Videos

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos