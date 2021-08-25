TEMPLETON – The Ride on the Ridge, the biggest fundraiser for the Pine Township/Templeton Fire Department, returns this Saturday, Aug. 28.
ATVs, dirt bikes and UTVs can hit the trails from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to assistant fire chief and event director Bill Cloak.
“It’s a big event,” he said, noting that 1,545 people took part in the ride last year. “It’s the biggest event of the year for the fire department to fund our operating expenses.”
Cloak said that the course takes riders across 22 properties in Boggs Township.
“We’re thankful for the property owners,” he said, explaining that the event could not happen without the use of their land. Nor could it happen without the many volunteers who pitch in. “We have 60 volunteers that help us.”
The ride includes four checkpoints along the trail, two operated by the fire department and two that benefit other local organizations, including the Templeton Methodist Mission Group and the Pine Creek Sportsmen’s Club.
The ride begins and ends on Ridge Road, Templeton, with signs directing traffic from Route 28/66. Registration for the ride begins at 7:30 a.m., with the ride getting underway at 9 a.m. Riders must start the trail by 1 p.m. at the latest, and be off the trail by at least 5 p.m. Dirt bikes may start the trail at 8:45 a.m.
To help speed things along, preregistration will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday night.
The cost to take part is $25 per entry, plus $5 per additional passenger. Riders and passengers need to complete registration forms, and minors must have a parent or guardian signature.
Additional information can be obtained by calling (724) 545-6346 or (724) 954-6791.
Cloak said that some proceeds from past events helped the fire department recently purchase a 2021 Can-Am Defender for off-road rescues and fire-fighting.
And he said that the fire department isn’t the only entity that benefits from bringing more than a thousand people into the area.
“The businesses in the area also benefit,” Cloak said, pointing to two campgrounds in the area that are booked solid for the event.
“This pulls in people from all over, including people from Ohio and other states,” he said. “And we’re thankful for the local support too.”