TEMPLETON – The annual Ride on the Ridge returns to the Templeton area this Saturday, and organizers are looking to build on the wildly successful event from last year that attracted more than 1,700 participants.
Held as a fundraiser each year for the Pine Township/Templeton Volunteer Fire Dept., Ride on the Ridge will get underway at 9 a.m. on Saturday, with registration open at 7:30 a.m.
“It’s a family friendly ride,” fire department volunteer Bill Cloak said, noting that the approximately 25-mile trail offers some alternative choices for riders that are looking for more of a challenge.
Open to ATVs, dirt bikes and UTVs, Ride on the Ridge starts off at 910 Ridge Road in Templeton, with directional signs posted from Route 28/66.
The ride is held rain or shine, and riders must start the trail by 1 p.m. and be off the trail by 5 p.m. Dirt bikes can get an earlier start at 8:45 a.m.
In addition to registration on Saturday morning, preregistration will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday evening.
The cost is $25, with an additional $5 for each passenger (these individuals are not eligible for cash prizes).
Now in its 14th year, Cloak said the ride attracted 1,712 participants in 2022, and that the trail takes riders across 16 properties in Boggs Township.
“We are very grateful for the property owners that allow us to use their properties,” he said.
Checkpoints along the trail will offer food and beverages, with one of the booths operated by the Pine Creek Sportsmen Club and another by the Templeton Community Church.
Cloak said that the the event is supported by around 60 volunteers from the fire department, local organizations and the general public.
Also, he said, members of the Dayton Fire Co. will assist the ride this year, and the Kittanning Hose Co. No. 6 has donated its ambulance unit for the day of the ride.
Major sponsors this year include Snyder Associated Companies of Kittanning, P.J. Grecco of Kittanning, Myers Demolition and Excavating of Ford City and Walker and Walker Equipment of Shelocta.
Camping is available at the nearby Bear Ridge and Nautical Mile Marina and Campground.
For more information about the ride, call (724) 545-6346 or (724) 954-6791.