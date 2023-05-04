RIMERSBURG – Summertime in the area oftentimes means road work, and Rimersburg Borough officials this week lined up sealcoating projects on a number of streets in town.
At their May 1 meeting, borough council members approved a contract with Pittsburgh-based Russell Standard for tar-and-chipping on six streets and alleys.
Three bids were submitted for the work, with Russell Standard submitting the lowest price of $21,150.
The project will be paid for from the borough’s liquid fuels funds.
Streets to be sealcoated this year include Acme Street from Main Street to Veterans Street; Eccles Street from Purity Street to School Street; Post Office Street from Main Street to Back Street; Mill Street from Main Street to Eccles Street; Mill Street from Eccles Street to Craig Street; Smith Street from Main Street to Lerch Way; and Tank Hill Alley, which leads off Main Street to the borough’s old water tank.
The council also spent some time Monday evening talking about investing some of its reserve funds to take advantage of increasing interest rates.
With a representative from Northwest Bank taking part in the meeting remotely, the council was told that a brokerage account had been established for the borough with Northwest, which will allow the bank to purchase brokered certificates of deposit from around the county in order to get the best rates.
The banker said that although rates change frequently, the borough was currently looking at short-term CDs ranging from around 4.95 percent for six months, 5.1 percent for 12 months, 5 percent for 18 months and 4.85 percent for 24 months.
Members discussed investing $200,000 from the borough’s general fund reserves, $200,000 from the borough’s sewer accounts and $100,000 from water accounts.
A smaller committee was tasked with breaking down exactly how much would be invested from each account, and the duration of the CDs, so that the borough would still have access to its money if needed.
Other Business
• The borough will collect leaves and brush from borough residents on Mondays, May 8 and 15. Items should be bagged and placed curbside for pickup.
• Officials noted that the majority of costs to repair the roof on the borough building, which was damaged in a recent wind storm, will be paid for by insurance. Of the $20,889 total, $16,590 will be covered by insurance.
• Council members agreed to advertise for a full-time maintenance employee. Councilman Roger Crick noted that the borough could financially afford a fourth full-time worker if it meant that smaller projects could be performed by borough crews rather than having to contract the work.
• A resolution was approved, appointing Jane DiGiammarino as assistant borough secretary, authorizing her to exercise the powers of borough secretary in the absence of Dana Solida, the borough secretary.