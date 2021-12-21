RIMERSBURG – Even the pelting rain and cold temperatures couldn’t dampen the spirits of those from the Rimersburg area who gathered Saturday for the Wreaths Across America ceremony.
As with similar ceremonies at more than 2,500 memorial sites across the nation, community members came together for the second year at the Rimersburg Cemetery to “remember, honor and teach” by adorning the graves of veterans with live balsam fir wreaths.
“Although the day was very wet and rainy, it didn’t stop many community members from coming out and honoring our fallen veterans,” organizer Tina Flick said of the outdoor ceremony. “With the help of the community we were able to place over 1,100 wreaths on 10 cemeteries.”
The cemeteries include Rimersburg, Old Seceder, the Mausoleum, Duncan, Lawsonham, Mt. Hope, UP Church, Independent, Randolph, Grandview and Bethsda.
Flick went on to say that Sligo Cemetery has also been added to the 2022 list.
According to Flick, the now annual ceremony was conceived of three years ago when the Legion Riders went to Lucinda to place wreaths. Her father, Tom Kennedy, attended the ceremony and thought that it would be something good that Rimersburg could do.
“Within 15 days of signing up, we had enough wreaths sponsored to fill 10 local cemeteries,” Flick said of last year’s inaugural ceremony. “This is the most patriotic town that I have ever seen.”
Following a welcome by Brenda Haws and an opening prayer by lay minister Peggy Mortimer, Rimersburg Mayor Tim Yeany provided the keynote address for the Dec. 18 noontime ceremony.
“The freedom we enjoy today did not come without a price,” he said. “Lying here before us, and in the cemeteries throughout this nation, are men and women who gave their lives so we can live in freedom and without fear.”
Yeany also paid tribute to the veterans and active service members in attendance.
“These men and women are part of the best trained, best equipped force in the world,” he said. “We honor them and their families for the sacrifices that they make each day to keep our country safe from terrorism, hatred and injustice.”
Echoing again the mission of the Wreaths Across America, Yeany concluded his remarks by saying, “Today we show a united front of gratitude and respect across the United States of America as we remember the fallen, honor those who have served and their families and teach the next generation the value of freedom.”
Other speakers included Jack Mannion of VFW Post 7132, the major event sponsor; as well as Steve Wiencek of American Legion Post No. 454, and Bob Carmichael of the United Methodist Church who sponsored in memory of the late Darrell Shick. Both organizations are gold-level event sponsors.
The crowd also heard from Jerry Fester of the Knox Legion Riders Chapter 720, Greg Haws of Haws Ricker Insurance, and Gerry (and Sharon) Borovick, all silver-level sponsors. The Shelly Schons Family is also a silver-level sponsor.
In his remarks, Borovick offered heartfelt thanks to all who organized and attended the ceremony.
“When I saw a local volunteer fire company escort the wreaths to our town, it was evident that our entire community was involved in this noble cause,” he said.
Flick agreed with Borovick’s assessment of last Tuesday’s wreath arrival, which included a patriotic welcome from several community members and school children as the truck containing the wreaths made its way from CBF Contracting in Sligo to the VFW in Rimersburg where they were unloaded.
“The truck driver this year felt really special,” she said. “Next year, I would love to see the streets just lined with people when the truck comes in.”
Following the ceremony, Flick said that Wreaths Across America will once again offer a buy-one, get-one free event from now until Jan. 14, 2022. Wreaths are $15 each. For more information, or to purchase wreaths or a sponsorship for next year, call Flick at (814) 229-9297.