RIMERSBURG – A Rimersburg couple are facing drug-related charges following an incident on April 24 along Lobaugh Hill Road in Rimersburg.
Robert Leonard Franklin, 33, and Melanie Ann Bowman, 34, were charged with using or possessing with intent to use drug paraphernalia.
During a visit to the couple’s home along Lobaugh Hill Road, Clarion County Probation officers reportedly discovered several items of drug paraphernalia belonging to both Franklin and Bowman.
According to court documents, probation officers arrived at approximately 7:30 p.m. to conduct a home check on Franklin, who is on probation. Franklin was asked to submit a drug test, to which he stated that he would be positive for methamphetamine because he had done the drug the previous Saturday.
Franklin agreed to the drug screening, and reportedly tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and MDMA.
Probation officers also said they discovered messages on Franklin’s phone indicating that he was selling Suboxone. Franklin allegedly admitted that he had been selling his Suboxone tablets because he was only taking half of what he was prescribed.
When asked if there was anything else in the house that shouldn’t be, both Franklin and Bowman said there wasn’t, reports state. During a search, a digital scale and a needle were discovered in a cabinet in the bathroom.
Bowman allegedly said that the needle belonged to her and admitted to having more drug paraphernalia upstairs. Bowman reportedly showed probation officials the location of the additional paraphernalia, which included a bong and two plastic baggies — marked “Yes” and “Have Fun” — containing needles.
Another bong in a nylon case and a glass marijuana smoking pipe were also discovered on a stand by the bed, police said. Additionally, officers discovered a pill bottle containing drug-free urine and multiple ammunition shells.
Franklin was taken into custody and placed in the Clarion County Jail on a probation detainer.
Charges against Franklin and Bowman were filed May 17 by Clarion County Chief Detective William Peck IV with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.