RIMERSBURG – A Rimersburg couple is facing drug-related charges stemming from an incident on June 29 at 5:55 p.m. along Main Street in Rimersburg.
Tevon Paul Minich, 26, and Tabitha Dawn Anthony, 25, were charged with five counts each of possessing drug paraphernalia, as well as three counts of endangering the welfare of children (two felony and one misdemeanor), and one count each of possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance.
While conducting a safety check at the home of Minich and Anthony, police said two baggies of suspected marijuana were found in plain sight, as well as a couple of marijuana pipes, in Anthony’s bedroom.
Anthony allegedly denied that the suspected drugs and paraphernalia belonged to her, but also stated that no one else stayed in the bedroom.
During a further search of Minich and Anthony’s home, a bottle of antifreeze, which police said was well within the reach of three small children, was reportedly discovered in the living room, along with more drug paraphernalia — including pipes, bongs and two marijuana grinders.
Police said it was later determined that the marijuana found in the home weighed nearly two pounds.
Charges against Minich and Anthony were filed Aug. 1 by Southern Clarion County Regional Police Chief Robert Malnofsky with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.