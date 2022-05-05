RIMERSBURG – Recently given the green light to begin a grant-funded project on the Rimersburg Community Building, borough officials this week discussed the need to preserve the historic structure and looked to chart a course for future work at the Main Street landmark.
“We need to save it,” Rimersburg Mayor Tim Yeany said of the community building, which he explained was built in 1936 by the Depression-era Works Project Administration (WPA). “It would be great if we had a really nice, renovated community building in the middle of our town.”
While the main hall of the building is used frequently for local events, wedding receptions, line dancing and as the local polling precinct, officials said that much is needed in order to ensure the structure can continue to be an asset for the community.
“It’s not beyond saving,” council president Scott Myers said.
Borough engineer Kyle Schwabenbauer of the EADS Group said that the borough just received word that the $55,000 grant it was awarded some time ago can now be allocated. He said that the final scope of the project needs to be finalized so that the project can be bid in time so that completion can occur before the March 2023 deadline.
With water infiltration into the building’s basement and foundation, he said that the main scope of the project will be to install french drains around the building and a sump pump system to dry up the structure.
And because construction costs have skyrocketed in recent months, the engineer added that other work including handicapped accessible improvements, may need to wait for future funding.
The council discussed the need to coordinate with the county so that the project doesn’t interfere with November’s election.
The council appointed councilman Mark Deeter to serve as the point person for the project. He and the engineering company will also look at the building to develop a plan of action for future projects at the site.
Schwabenbauer said that once the priorities have been determined, the borough can apply for additional Community Development Block Grants for the work.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the council gave the go-ahead to its engineer to pursue a state multi-modal grant related to the upcoming water and sewer line project on Chestnut Street.
Schwabenbauer said that the deadline for the grant is July 31, and that the borough can apply for anything ranging from $100,000 to $3 million.
He explained that with the water and sewer replacement work soon to take place along the street, plans are to eliminate the sidewalk on the east side of the street in order to widen the roadway.
The potential grant could fund additional work after the main project that would include sidewalk and step reconstruction on the west side of the street, as well as curbing along the street.
Members also discussed the need to seek funding to relocate the utility poles that are placed along the west sidewalk.
The Chestnut Street and community building work are just a few of the large projects soon to take place in Rimersburg, with refurbishment of the main water tower soon to begin, and other upgrades coming for Rimersburg Municipal Authority water and sewer lines.
“This has the potential to be exciting times for Rimersburg,” councilman Roger Crick said of the numerous upgrades.
Other Business
• Borough maintenance crews will hold cleanup days on May 9 and May 16. Residents may place bagged brush curbside for pickup on those dates.
• The council accepted a $19,585 bid from Hager Paving for sealcoating on a number of borough streets this summer. The project list includes: Acme Street from Veterans Street to Lawsonham Street; the end area of Smith Street; Morris Alley; Back Street from Cherry Run Street to Carr Street; the full length of School Street; and Veterans Street from Baker Street to Acme Street.
• The council discussed an issue with a camper parked at the front of a property along Mill Street. Officials said the camper’s location is in violation of the borough’s zoning, and that it needs to be moved off the property or to the back yard in accordance with zoning and setback requirements. Mayor Tim Yeany said he would speak with the property owner to ask for the camper to be moved.
• Council members appointed Jonathan Belloit as the borough’s new rental inspection officer.
• Members said they were still working to set up a meeting between the borough council, the owners of the Diamond Garden Apartments in the former Rimersburg Elementary School, representatives from Union School District and members of the Southern Clarion County Little League to discuss the future of the ball fields and playground areas at the former school site.
• The council is still seeking a borough resident to fill a vacant seat on the council. Those interested can contact the borough office for details.