RIMERSBURG – The Rimersburg Lion’s Club has several community projects on tap as it readies for its annual kindergarten eye screening at Sligo Elementary School and another sponsored American Red Cross blood drive at Union High School.
The annual free kindergarten eye screening program is being coordinated by Lion Greg Mortimer with the help of Lion Sydney Varner Hiles, as well as Margaret Graham and Susie Crick. The effort will take place at Sligo Elementary School during kindergarten registration on April 20-21. The children will be screened by the Lions District 14-N provided Welch Allyn Sure Shot Vision Screening camera which can detect various vision defects and disorders. Upon screening of the participants, parents are notified by the Lions Club of the results of the test.
After its first successful sponsored American Red Cross blood drive held last fall at the Rimersburg Community Building, the Rimersburg Lions Club will sponsor a spring blood drive this year with a slightly different twist. The blood drive will be held on Tuesday, May 9 from noon to 5:30 p.m. at a new location, the auxiliary gymnasium of Union High School. In addition, the Lions Club has teamed up with National Honor Society students at the high school to help sponsor this community event.
Mortimer will also be coordinating this project along with the assistance of Union High School teacher and National Honor Society advisor Lisa Hummel.
“Giving blood helps save lives. It’s that simple,” stated Mortimer in stressing the continual need of blood donations to keep people with serious medical conditions alive. “Anyone interested in giving blood at the Tuesday, May 9 drive can easily sign up by calling the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering LionsClub or 16248 to schedule an appointment time.”
The Rimersburg Lions Club just completed another community service project last weekend by utilizing club volunteers for the semi-annual Route 68 Litter Pick-up. The project collected more than 20 bags of trash along Route 68 from the Rimersburg Borough line to the Huey Road. Lion Alan Carmichael spearheaded this project for the club. Others taking part included Sydney Varner Hiles, Rich Barger, Roger Crick, Dan George, Greg Mortimer, Pam Curry and Greg Haws.
The Rimersburg Lions Club meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at the Korner Restaurant beginning at 6 p.m. for their semi-monthly dinner meeting.
Those wishing to join the community service organization whose motto is “We Serve” should contact Mortimer at (814) 221-2602.