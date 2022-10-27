RIMERSBURG – The Rimersburg Lions Club has been busy preparing for its annual Halloween Parade and its first sponsorship of an American Red Cross blood drive.
The Halloween Parade is set for Monday, Oct. 31, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Parade participants are asked to gather at the Heeter Lumber parking lot by 5:15 p.m. to line up for the parade. The Union High School marching band will also be taking part in the event. All parade participants will receive a goodie bag full of treats, according to Lions Roger Crick and Mike Graham, coordinators of parade activities. Rimersburg Borough has set Trick-or-Treat Night from 6 to 8 p.m. following the parade.
The club will be ushering in a new project on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, as it will sponsor its first American Red Cross blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rimersburg Community Building at 27 Main Street in Rimersburg.
“Rimersburg Lions are asking all area residents to do their patriotic duty by giving blood this Veterans Day. This is one way to honor the sacrifices American service members have made for our great country,” Lion Greg Mortimer noted as leader of the new Lions endeavor.
“Anyone wishing to give blood can easily sign up by calling the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering LionsClub or 16248 to schedule an appointment time,” Mortimer added.
Another Lions Club project, spearheaded by Lion Alan Carmichael, took place in early October as seven Rimersburg Lions participated in the organization’s semi-annual Route 68 Litter Pick-up by collecting 14 large bags of garbage along the roadway between Rimersburg Borough and the Huey Road. Other Lions taking part in the project included Roger Crick, Rich Barger, Greg Mortimer, Rick Bond, Jim Kifer and Dan George.
The Rimersburg Lions Club meets the second and fourth Mondays each month at the Korner Restaurant beginning at 6 p.m. for their semi-monthly dinner meeting. Anyone wishing to join the community service organization, whose motto is “We Serve,” should contact membership chairman Greg Mortimer, at (814) 221-2602.