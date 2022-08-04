RIMERSBURG – Rimersburg Borough leaders are looking to help out the town’s maintenance crew, which has been hit with a number of health-related issues this year.
“We definitely could use some help,” borough maintenance supervisor Frank McNaughton told the town council at its Aug. 1 meeting.
Officials said the regular three-man crew has been down one person for several months, and that McNaughton has also been battling back from an injury which has limited his work this summer.
“We’re way behind,” he told the council of the usual summertime list of projects, including crosswalk and curb painting. “We’re just trying to keep ahead of stuff.”
Despite the shortages, council members said the crew has performed admirably while shorthanded.
“You guys have been doing a good job keeping the fires put out,” councilman Roger Crick said. “But you can’t do that indefinitely.”
With winter coming, Crick called on the borough’s Personnel Committee to find a working solution to bolster the maintenance crew.
McNaughton said that due to more pressing issues and since it is getting late in the summer, the maintenance department may not be able to get to the curb and crosswalk painting this year.
Council president Scott Myers agreed that additional help is needed. He said he would call for a meeting of the Personnel Committee to explore options.
Officials noted that they expect it will be difficult to find workers in today’s job climate.
Mayor Tim Yeany said he has been talking with the county’s probation office about utilizing community service workers to help pick up garbage at the playground area and throughout town. He suggested that they may also be able to provide workers who could mow grass, paint curbs or perform other tasks.
Also at this week’s meeting, McNaughton said that water losses remain high for the borough’s water system, noting that a crew from Pennsylvania Rural Water would be visiting Rimersburg to help look for waterline leaks.
He also said that the water tower at the fairgrounds has been filled after it was recently painted on the inside, and that the borough was awaiting test results before putting the upgraded tank back into service.
Southern Clarion County Police Association representative Dan Burkett gave the council an update on the organization’s upcoming Community Days festival in Rimersburg, which will be held Aug. 13-14.
He said that a homecoming history event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Jerusalem United Church of Christ, and that the festival parade will head down Main Street at 6 p.m. An ugly truck contest will bring up the rear of the parade. A street dance will follow from 7 to 9 p.m.
On Sunday, the festival will feature the annual car cruise from noon to 4 p.m., along with several food vendors set up in the community parking lot.
He explained to the council that portions of Main Street in the downtown business district will be closed to traffic Saturday evening, and most of the day on Sunday.
Additional details will be published in next week’s Leader-Vindicator.