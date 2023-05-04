RIMERSBURG – A 37-year-old Rimersburg man is facing charges after he was accused of assaulting a state police trooper on April 7 at approximately 7:15 p.m. along Main Street, near its intersection with Route 861, in Rimersburg Borough.
Nathan Andrew Slee was charged with aggravated and simple assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched at approximately 6:30 p.m. for a report of a man who was acting erratically and walking into traffic. The man, later identified as Slee, was located walking south along Route 861 with an unidentified object in his hand.
As police approached, Slee reportedly began screaming, stating that he had gold, and walked away from the police cruiser.
Troopers caught up with Slee in the parking lot of the former Knight Spot, and the object in his hand was determined to be a gold pocket knife, reports state. After given multiple orders to drop it, Slee eventually threw the knife on the ground, but picked it back up as he advanced towards the troopers.
Police said Slee was taken into custody following a taser deployment. He was also found to be in possession of two additional pocket knives.
While being arrested, Slee continued to scream and allegedly headbutted Trooper Brian Tanner on the side of his jaw.
Charges were filed April 11 by Trooper Katherine Berggren with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.