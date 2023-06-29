RIMERSBURG – A 33-year-old Rimersburg man was charged with disorderly conduct following an incident on June 15 at 10:34 p.m. in Rimersburg Borough.
Michael Allan Brown II allegedly yelled outside of and pounded on the door of a home along the 400 Block of Chestnut Street, frightening the occupants inside.
Police said Brown’s disruption was clearly heard in the area.
He was also reportedly “belligerent and mouthy” while being interviewed by police.
Charges were filed June 22 by Southern Clarion County Regional Police Officer Robert Kelly with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.