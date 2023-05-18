MADISON TWP. – A 41-year-old Rimersburg man is facing charges stemming from an incident on May 1 along Route 68 in Madison Township.
Donald Ray Marquis was charged with retail theft.
At approximately 4:50 p.m. on May 1, Marquis allegedly stole two lighters, valued at $10, from Dollar General.
According to court documents, video surveillance from 4:39 p.m. shows a man, later identified as Marquis, removing a twin package of torch lighters from a shelf. A short time later, at approximately 4:45 p.m., Marquis is observed placing the lighter package on a shelf behind some other merchandise at the end of the aisle.
Police said Marquis then used a self-checkout to purchase two other items before leaving the store. The items purchased did not include the lighters Marquis was seen with earlier.
At approximately 6:45 p.m., the store manager reportedly discovered the lighter package open and empty on the shelf behind some other merchandise.
During an interview later on May 1, Marquis allegedly admitted to stealing the lighters from Dollar General that same day.
Charges were filed May 11 by state police Trooper John Dubovi with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller in New Bethlehem.