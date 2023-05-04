RIMERSBURG – A 39-year-old Rimersburg man is facing assault and related charges stemming from an incident on April 3 at 2:25 p.m. in Rimersburg Borough.
In addition to simple assault, Allan Lee Johnson was charged with two counts of harassment.
According to court documents, the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department (SCCRPD) was dispatched to a home along Sloan Lane for a report of an assault. At the scene, officers spoke with the victim, Jerry Dean, who reported that Johnson had intentionally attempted to cause him bodily harm.
Police said that Johnson “engaged in a course of conduct which placed Dean in danger of death or serious bodily injury,” resulting in a significant injury to the back of Dean’s hand.
In addition, according to reports, “Johnson struck, shoved, kicked or otherwise subjected Dean to unwanted physical contact, or attempted or threatened to do the same.”
Police also said that “Johnson engaged in a course of conduct or repeatedly committed acts against Dean which served no legitimate purpose” and caused injury to Dean’s hand.
Written statements regarding the assault were reportedly obtained from Dean, Johnson and witnesses, along with pictures of the injuries suffered by Dean.
Charges against Johnson were filed April 28 by SCCRPD Officer Brian Selnekovic with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.