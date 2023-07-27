RIMERSBURG – A 52-year-old Rimersburg man is facing assault charges stemming from an incident on July 23 at 10 p.m. along Eccles Street in Rimersburg Borough.
Matthew Thomas Hoover was charged with simple assault and harassment.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched to the Clarion Hospital Emergency Room at approximately 11:20 p.m. for a report of assault. At the hospital, troopers spoke with the victim, Tracey Weimer, who said that she and her boyfriend, Hoover, had gotten into an argument at her apartment.
Weimer alleged that Hoover grabbed her by the shirt and shoved her, causing her to fall backwards and hit her head on a chair.
Police said Weimer had a swollen bump on the back of her head.
During a later interview with police at the apartment, Hoover allegedly admitted that he and Weimer had gotten into a verbal argument, but denied that any physical contact had been made.
The next day, on July 24, Weimer reportedly told police that she had been diagnosed with a concussion.
Charges were filed July 24 by Trooper Mitchell Rapp.