MADISON TWP. – A 38-year-old Rimersburg man is facing burglary and other charges stemming from an incident on May 9 at approximately 3 p.m. in Madison Township (Clarion County).
William Edward Amon was charged with burglary, theft and criminal trespassing.
According to court documents, state police responded to a burglary at a camp along Swartz Road, belonging to Ronald Hankey. At the scene, troopers interviewed a neighbor who explained that Amon told him on April 28 that he had been looking for mushrooms in the woods near Hankey’s property. The neighbor said he also observed that the curtain on one of the bedroom windows of Hankey’s camp was still up.
On May 1, the neighbor reported that he noticed that the curtain was gone. He said he walked around and observed several items — including trash cans, pots and pans, a curtain, cleaning supplies and a bucket of copper piping — at the back of Hankey’s residence.
The neighbor called Hankey and told him that it appeared as though someone had been inside the camp. He then reportedly set up a trail camera near the north wall of the camp.
Images from May 9 allegedly show Amon walking around the north back area of the camp, as well as Amon walking away from the camp with a bucket containing copper pipe.
A search inside the camp showed potential areas where items were removed and placed behind the camp, police said.
During an interview on May 25, Amon told police that he was looking for mushrooms in the woods near Hankey’s camp. He initially denied being close to Hankey’s camp but later allegedly admitted to stealing and selling the bucket of copper after he was shown the photos from the trail camera.
He said he didn’t think anyone was using the copper, reports state.
Amon also reportedly denied that he had been inside the camp. When he was asked how the items had gotten outside and advised that the trail camera was placed facing the front door of the camp, Amon became pale, started to shake, looked down and said he could not provide any more information during the interview, police said.
Charges were filed July 31 by Trooper Brandon Collett with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.