RIMERSBURG – A 35-year-old Rimersburg man is facing charges after he was accused of strangling another person during an altercation on March 21 at approximately 6:30 p.m. in Rimersburg Borough.
David Mack Miller was charged with strangulation, simple assault, aggravated assault, harassment and reckless endangerment.
According to court documents, the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department (SCCRPD) was dispatched to a home along Atchison Street for a report of a domestic dispute with physical injury.
At the scene, officers spoke with Katelyn Servey who alleged that Miller had “grabbed [her] by the neck,” causing her to be “unable to breathe for 30 seconds.”
Servey reportedly had visible marks on her neck.
Police said Miller’s actions caused intentional injury and put Servey in danger of death or serious injury.
Charges against Miller were filed March 21 by SCCRPD Officer Brian Selnekovic with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller in New Bethlehem.