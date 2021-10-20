MADISON TWP. – A 71-year-old Rimersburg man was arrested on an alleged child pornography accusation on Oct. 15 between 6:30 and 9 a.m. in Madison Township (Clarion County).
James Earl Arner was charged with 13 counts of child pornography, and one count each of corruption of minors, criminal use of a communication facility, indecent assault of a person under 16 and unlawful contact with a minor.
According to court documents, state police received a report that Arner had abused a 15-year-old girl. During an interview, the girl’s grandfather noted that he and Arner were friends, and that Arner would often take the victim to appointments when necessary due to the grandfather’s work schedule. The man explained that he became aware of the allegations after his other granddaughter had seen text messages between the victim and Arner.
The grandfather reportedly told Arner that he was not to be at the house while he was at work, but alleged that Arner continued to visit the victim while he was not present.
He stated that he believed that the interaction between the victim and Arner was “odd,” reports state, noting that Arner would bring food to the home only for the victim and had recently purchased a new iPhone for the girl.
In text messages between Arner and the victim, police said, the girl asked Arner to buy her more pods for a vape pen, promising to give Arner “a big, big hug” and send him a picture if he did.
Several additional inappropriate text exchanges between Arner and the victim, sent between Aug. 29 and Sept. 4., were also allegedly observed. Police were informed that additional messages between Arner and the victim had been deleted from the girl’s phone.
During an interview with police, the victim reportedly explained that she and Arner had been texting for “a while,” stating that the messages observed on her phone were just some of the texts and that she had deleted a lot of them.
Furthermore, the girl allegedly stated that Arner would bring her things including vape pen pods in exchange for a hug or photos of herself.
Police said the girl noted that Arner had bought her an iPhone and was paying for the service.
While completing a forensic analysis of multiple computers and drives seized from Arner’s home, reports state, 13 inappropriate photos of the victim were allegedly discovered on the hard drive of one of the laptops.
Arner was taken into custody on a felony warrant without incident. He was arraigned before District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller and placed in the Clarion County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.
Police pointed out that Arner is not Clarion County Senior Judge James G. Arner nor is he affiliated with the judge.
Charges were filed Oct. 15 by Trooper Rodney Hotchkiss with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.