RIMERSBURG – A 53-year-old Rimersburg man is facing drug related charges stemming from an incident on May 19 at 11:50 p.m. along Main Street in Rimersburg.
Michael R. Greenawalt was charged with using or possessing with intent to use drug paraphernalia.
According to court documents, Southern Clarion County Regional Police officers were dispatched to a home along Main Street for a welfare check on Greenawalt.
While visiting Greenawalt’s home, police said three marijuana pipes and a scale were observed in plain sight. A marijuana grinder was also discovered under a blanket as officers were assisting EMS personnel also on the scene.
Greenawalt allegedly admitted that the drug-related items belonged to him.
Charges were filed June 1 by SCCRPD Officer Brian Selnekovic with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.