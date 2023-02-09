SLIGO – A 20-year-old Rimersburg man is facing charges stemming from an incident on Jan. 30 at 2:36 p.m. at the intersection of Route 58 and Front Street in Sligo Borough.
Ashton Allen Bowser was charged with carrying a firearm without a license.
State police said they received a report that Bowser had obtained and was carrying a firearm in his 2002 Hyundai Elantra. It was known that Bowser did not have a permit to carry a concealed firearm.
A traffic stop was conducted on Bowser’s vehicle at the intersection of Route 58 and Front Street. During the stop, Bowser allegedly admitted that the firearm was in the vehicle and consented to a search.
The Taurus 9 mm handgun in a nylon pouch was reportedly found in a five-gallon bucket in the trunk of the vehicle.
Police said the gun was loaded with a clip, and a separate clip containing ammunition was also discovered.
A total of 30 rounds of ammunition was located with the gun.
Charges were filed Jan. 30 by Trooper Tate Allison with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.