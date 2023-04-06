RIMERSBURG – The long list of projects on tap in Rimersburg was advanced forward this week, as borough officials added another pressing project to the list due to recent windstorm damage to the roof on the borough’s maintenance building.
At their meeting on Monday evening, Rimersburg officials agreed to move ahead with work at the Rimersburg Community Building, along with the order of water meters and meter pits related to the upcoming water line projects in town.
And after the winds on March 25 damaged the roof on the maintenance building, the council took steps to have that building repaired.
“I don’t think we have a choice; we have to keep a roof on the building,” councilman Roger Crick said as the council approved a $20,889 price quote from DEL Construction to make the roof repairs.
Officials said that the borough was still working with its insurance company to see what it would pay for toward the repairs. They also noted that the borough has a $1,000 deductible.
The price quote from DEL was the lowest of three quotes the borough received for the work.
The council also heard from its engineer Kyle Schwabenbauer of the EADS Group, who said that the anticipated extra funding for the borough’s community building project had been released, giving the borough $193,000 to work with toward the storm drain work and more planned at the building along Main Street.
Members unanimously agreed to proceed with the work, with Terra Works contracted in the amount of $171,000.
Schwabenbauer said that once they see how the project goes, the borough can decide on other work at the building to utilize the remaining funds.
Council members later talked about possibly using the extra money to pay for roof repairs at the building, or possibly remediate the damp basement at the building and install dehumidifiers. Or, they suggested, looking into a new generator for the site since it serves as an emergency shelter for the area.
In other project news, council members discussed the upcoming water line replacement projects on Chestnut Street and those related to replacing old lead lines in portions of town.
As part of the work, new water meters and meter pits will need to be installed in those areas, with the meter pit costs eventually being reimbursed by the property owners.
Officials said that since it takes around nine months to receive the order, they needed to act now and front the money to pay for the meters and pits, totaling around $111,000.
Crick said the borough would need to take money from its reserve accounts to make the purchases, meaning that less money than planned would be invested to earn interest for the borough.
Other Business
• The council discussed options for continued contracting to hire a licensed operator for the wastewater treatment plant, noting that adding another borough employee is also being considered.
In looking at three bids, the borough’s current company, CWM Environmental, offered the lowest cost of $3,475 to continue overseeing the treatment plant, with an option to drop the rate to $1,200 per month once a borough employee was trained to work at the site.
Council members said they would look over the agreement for possible adoption at a future meeting.
• The Rimersburg Community Building will be closed Aug. 18 through Sept. 1 as the floor in the main hall is refinished.
• The borough’s engineer said that Rimersburg’s application for state Department of Community and Economic Development multimodal funds was declined. The borough had hoped to use the money for sidewalk replacements and other work in relation to the upcoming Chestnut Street project. The engineer said that the borough could apply again this summer for the next round of grant funding.