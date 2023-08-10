RIMERSBURG – Following the completion of a recent improvement project at the Rimersburg Community Building, borough leaders this week looked at additional work that may need to be done at the historic site.
Officials said that the drainage work was completed to help dry out the basement at the building, but that because there is no ventilation on the lower level, more needs to be done.
“It’s seeping in, not running in like it was,” borough maintenance supervisor Frank McNaughton told the council about water in the basement area.
The council approved the purchase of two dehumidifiers to help dry out the basement, and suggested sealant could be applied to the interior walls to also help keep water out.
Council members also continued discussions about the need to install a new generator at the community building, so that power would be available during emergencies to operate the fire department in the front portion of the building, as well as the social hall area in the rear portion, which is an emergency shelter for the community.
Members said that the current generator is old and small, and could only power the fire siren and emergency lighting in the building.
“I just think it’s essential,” Mayor Tim Yeany said of the need to get a more powerful generator.
McNaughton said he received a price quote of $29,753 on a 48 kilowatt generator.
Councilman Jonathan Best suggested that the borough seek grants to help pay for the generator project.
“All we can do is start looking for funding,” councilman Roger Crick added.
In other business at the Aug. 7 meeting, McNaughton told the council that the borough’s 2004 dump truck did not pass inspection due to corrosion on the front bumper and doors. He said that the truck, which is the older of two borough dump trucks, still comes in handy for work projects.
Estimates that he received came in around $300 for a new bumper, and approximately $1,700 for the doors.
McNaughton also said the truck bed needs some welding work.
The council encouraged McNaughton to continue pursuing repairs to the truck.
Other Business
• Dan Burkett, a Rimersburg representative to the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department, told the council that in light of staffing shortages, the regional police board has suggested that the police chief and/or officers stop attending regular monthly meetings of the boroughs it covers.
“To pull them off duty to sit through a meeting didn’t seem very efficient,” Burkett said, noting that each borough has representatives on the police board that can report any news to the municipalities. He also said that if the council needs to talk with the chief or an officer, they can request their attendance at a meeting.
• Mayor Tim Yeany proclaimed September as Foodstock Month in Rimersburg, in conjunction with the countywide food drive that takes place during the annual Clarion Autumn Leaf Festival.
• To clear up a recording mishap dating back to 1992, Crick said that a right-of-way that he has with the borough would need to be adjusted. He explained that a recent borough survey showed that the property lines did not match up with the right-of-way that is on file with the county. The council gave permission for Crick to proceed to update the documentation, with no cost to the borough.