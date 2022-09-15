TOBY TWP. – Two Rimersburg residents are facing charges stemming from an incident on Sept. 3 at approximately 6 p.m. along Pump Station Road in Toby Township.
Kendra Marie McNaughton, 33, was charged with hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a wanted individual.
Zachery Wayne Steele, 34, was charged with fleeing to avoid apprehension.
According to court documents, state police responded to the home of McNaughton and Steele on Aug. 19 after it was reported that Steele had harassed McNaughton during an altercation. During the investigation, McNaughton was informed by police that Steele had warrants out of Clarion County against him, and if he was located with her, she would be arrested for hindering apprehension.
At the time of the initial incident, McNaughton allegedly told police that she wanted nothing to do with Steele.
While visiting the home for a follow-up interview on Sept. 3, police said Steele was observed running the weed eater outside.
When he saw the police cruiser pull in the driveway, Steele reportedly started to walk away around the back of the trailer. When he was told to stop, Steele allegedly dropped the weed eater and ran.
Steele continued to run through the yard toward Cherry Run Road as troopers chased him, reports state.
Back at the house, troopers were reportedly informed by another man that McNaughton was inside the home. A short time later, McNaughton came outside.
Charges against McNaughton were filed Sept. 3, and against Steele on Sept. 6. All charges were filed by Cpl. Scott Yockey with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller in New Bethlehem.