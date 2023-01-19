RIMERSBURG – Following speculation last month that a long-awaited improvement project for the Rimersburg Community Building could receive additional funding, borough officials announced this week that more money has been allocated to allow the work to commence.
Councilman Roger Crick said that the borough was informed that an additional $123,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds has been shifted to the Rimersburg project following changes to a Knox Township project for which the money was originally set aside.
That $123,000 is in addition to $55,000 in CDBG funds that Rimersburg was awarded several years ago for remediation of the borough-owned community building.
Officials said the additional money will allow Rimersburg to award the full $171,000 project contract to Terra Works of Clarion, rather than having to scale back the project as first thought.
The work will center around outside drainage at the Main Street site, as well as the installation of an accessible ramp at the entrance to the main hall on the parking lot side of the building.
“This is going to dry the place up,” Crick said the bulk of the work, noting that years of water has damaged the basement of the historic building.
With the money in place and the bid awarded, Crick said he expected work to begin when the weather allows, with the project taking place this year. He noted that the contractor would need to be made aware of the building’s use as an election hall for both Rimersburg Borough and Toby Township.
Also at their Jan. 16 meeting, the council discussed the need to move a large portion of the borough’s reserve funds into investments that would produce more interest.
The discussion came as the Rimersburg Municipal Authority recently suggested establishing a joint finance committee with members from both the borough council and authority to make recommendations for investments.
“We need to work with them,” council president Scott Myers said of the authority’s proposal. He said that rather having the money sit in basic bank accounts, it needs to be invested.
Several months ago the council heard a proposal from Northwest Bank regarding investment options with guaranteed interest rates.
Councilman Mark Deeter said that action needed to be taken because the borough’s 2023 budget relied in part on additional investment revenues.
Deeter, Crick and Myers said they would work with authority member Dan Burkett on the new committee.
The council gave the new group permission to move ahead with investing a maximum of two-thirds of the borough’s reserves with Northwest.
Other Business
• The council set its 2023 meeting dates, keeping the regular public meetings the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the borough office. The one exception will be the September meeting, which will be held Sept. 18 due to the Labor Day holiday earlier in the month.
• Patty Alworth was unanimously reappointed to a five-year term on the Rimersburg Borough Municipal Authority.
• The council reappointed Joel Solida to a three-year term on the borough’s Zoning Hearing Board.