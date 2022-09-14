RIMERSBURG – As two decades passed and the attendance at the annual Patriot Day program in Clarion dwindled with each year, Rimersburg area veterans were convinced that their community would not allow the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 to be forgotten.
This past Sunday, a large crowd gathered at the Rimersburg Veterans Memorial Park and proved them right.
“We knew that the people in Rimersburg would turn out, and that’s why we decided to have it here,” VFW Post 7132 Commander John Mannion told those gathered late Sunday afternoon on the 21st anniversary of the attacks on America. “We wanted to get together like this so we all keep remembering.”
Led by the veterans of the VFW and American Legion posts, Sunday’s service started off with a parade of fire trucks, police cars and other first responders, who were recognized during the program.
With music by Union High School band and choir students, and bagpiper Jonathan Shegog, the service was bookended by prayers from the Rev. John Bargar of the Rimersburg Methodist Church, and the Rev. Gary Guntrum of the Carwick Wesleyan Church.
“We remember what happened 21 years ago,” Bargar said in his invocation. “The prayer is that we would never forget.”
He said that in the midst of the horrors of 9/11, the Holy Spirit moved into the hearts of first responders, guiding “them to step toward danger and to help, not run away.”
Retired Clarion County Sheriff Rex Munsee, one of two featured speakers on Sunday, talked about the need to keep the memories of 9/11 from fading.
“I think this date is already being pushed by some into the dustbins of forgottenness,” he said. “And that is a place where the events of what occurred in the morning hours of Sept. 11, 2001 should never be stored.”
Munsee said that 9/11 “should always be remembered as a red-hot, flaming poker that was jammed into the eyes of our country.”
“It is a gaping wound that has healed but it is a scar that we can never overlook. Nor should we,” he said.
Ken Gibbs, a history teacher at Union High School, said that it is particularly important to teach students today about 9/11, especially since none of them were born when it happened.
A native of the Somerset area, Gibbs talked about the men and women of Flight 93 who fought back against the terrorists and died in the crash in a field at Shanksville, Somerset County.
Gibbs said his parents lived a couple miles away from where the airplane crashed, and that his father and his dad’s friend, Bob, a pilot himself, were outside on the morning of Sept. 11.
Latest Videos
“Bob could hear the plane, and he said, “That’s not right,” Gibbs recalled. “It was going down, and Bob knew.”
A few seconds later, silence.
Gibbs said a couple weeks after the attacks, he went to the field near Shanksville, able to drive right up to the site of the plane crash. He said that while everything had been cleaned up from the wreckage by then, there was a small temporary fence at the area.
“There were some little notes tucked in it, American flags, things like that,” he said. “Then there was just the field, and one little piece of police tape.”
“It was so humbling.”
Today, he noted, a museum and memorial have been built at the site, to which he said he has not been able to bring himself to return.
Sunday’s speakers also talked about the unity this country experienced following the terrorist attacks — a unity America sorely needs these days.
“We are a nation divided,” Guntrum said in his benediction. “I think about how we came together after that attack. We need that in our nation today.”
Munsee also spoke of how Americans came together in the days and months after 9/11.
“Gone were distinctions that separate us. There were no longer Democrats and Republicans; natives and immigrants; urban and rural; not liberals and conservatives,” he said. “We were all Americans.”
He credited then-President George W. Bush and New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani for their actions after the attacks, both at home to rebuild, and abroad in efforts to track down those responsible. Munsee said that those efforts have continued through the years, including in 2011 when then-President Barack Obama ordered the mission that ended the life of Osama Bin Laden, and just last month when President Joe Biden ordered a drone strike in Afghanistan that killed Ayman Al-Zawahiri.
“The price of freedom is eternal vigilance,” Munsee said. “We must keep watch over our nation so that external enemies will never think that we are ripe for conquest.”
He said that America is more than just symbols and platitudes, “It is a country of common people, in love with uncommon principles of liberty, freedom and justice.”
“Long may we stand united under a flag that waves for all the world to see and envy.”