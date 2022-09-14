RIMERSBURG – As two decades passed and the attendance at the annual Patriot Day program in Clarion dwindled with each year, Rimersburg area veterans were convinced that their community would not allow the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 to be forgotten.

This past Sunday, a large crowd gathered at the Rimersburg Veterans Memorial Park and proved them right.

Latest Videos

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos