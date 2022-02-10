RIMERSBURG – Already a member of the new Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department, Rimersburg Borough offered additional financial support this week for the fledgling department.
At their meeting on Monday, Feb. 7, Rimersburg Borough Council received an update from police Chief Robert Malnofsky and police association member Dan Burkett, who explained that it now looks like the new department will be officially incorporated on March 1.
Burkett said that in transitioning from the current New Bethlehem Police Department which contracts services with Rimersburg, East Brady and Hawthorn, some matters of bookkeeping need to be cleared up before the new department takes over. He said that due to staffing shortages, Rimersburg had more than 400 hours banked of police services that were not worked in the borough. Because of that, New Bethlehem Borough was set to reimburse Rimersburg around $12,000 for the unworked hours.
Burkett added that because New Bethlehem Borough is donating equipment it has purchased to the new police department, it is asking Rimersburg, East Brady and Hawthorn to deduct a share of that donation from the amount being reimbursed.
Rimersburg Council members unanimously agreed to deduct New Bethlehem’s equipment donation from what was owed to Rimersburg, which still left more than $9,000 that Rimersburg is set to receive in reimbursement.
Burkett asked Rimersburg officials if they would consider donating that reimbursement money to the new police department to help with start-up costs.
“It would be well used by the new police board,” Burkett said.
“I think it’s a good idea,” Rimersburg Mayor Tim Yeany added.
Rimersburg Council president Scott Myers noted that the new police department is starting out with nothing, and that the reimbursement money was something Rimersburg had already paid.
Councilman Roger Crick lent his support for donating the money to the police department, explaining that if the police chief “hadn’t kept such open and honest records,” Rimersburg would have not even known it was owed for unworked hours.
The council also received an update on the formation of the new police department, with Burkett saying that each member municipality will be billed quarterly for police services. And since the department will likely be up and running in March, which is the final month of the first quarter of 2022, the first billing would likely be for March plus the second quarter.
Malnofsky also said that the department continues to look for new officers, but that like many other employers, it has not been easy.
“It’s hitting us a lot harder because it’s a specialized field,” he said, explaining that the department is utilizing a state program that will help pay someone to go to the police academy.
He said that the future of the new regional police department will soon rest in the hands of the communities it serves.
“We’re all in this together,” he said, urging support from communities to back the police association, which raises funds to help offset costs for the new police department. He said that through various fundraisers, the police association will soon take on the payments of one of the department’s police cruisers. “That’s saving taxpayer dollars.”
Yeany said that people can support the department by purchasing raffle tickets being sold by the association, and supporting the group’s events such as the Cookie Daze Car Cruise, ball games and more.
“We really need the community’s support,” Yeany said.
Malnofsky added that the more money the police association can raise to offset expenses, the more money the new police department will have to boost payroll to attract and retain officers.
Myers said that while the police service is a big expense for the borough, it is much needed.
“I don’t want to see our town go without police,” he said.
Other Business
• Councilman Jonathan Best said he would attend an upcoming meeting of the Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service, which is asking municipalities in its area for financial support. Although Rimersburg has not made a donation to the ambulance service since the group relocated out of the borough, members appeared to favor offering support now. Members agreed to wait and see the information that Best brings back from the meeting.
• Eight bids were received for the borough’s 1990 dump truck, with the high bid of $3,526 coming from Corey McCluskey of East Brady.
• Maintenance supervisor Frank McNaughton said that water losses have been up recently, totaling around 1.3 million gallons over the past month. He said that a leak was found and repaired near the intersection of Main and Lawsonhan streets, saving around 10,000 gallons per day. Pennsylvania Rural Water Association will once again help the borough locate leaks.
• It was noted that recently elected council member Jeffrey Kaetzel had not taken the oath of office or filed necessary paperwork with the county, and that the position is considered vacant.
• The council approved the Clarion County Emergency Operations Plan as the borough’s plan.