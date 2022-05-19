RIMERSBURG – Shearer-Shick Post 454 of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7132 will host Memorial Sunday (May 29) and Memorial Day (May 30) commemorative services in Rimersburg.
On Sunday, May 29, the Memorial Sunday Service will be held in the Veterans Memorial Park at 3 p.m.
Bob Carmichael will serve as master of ceremonies, with the Rev. John Barger of the Rimersburg United Methodist Church offering the invocation, prayer and benediction.
This year’s guest speaker will be the Rev. Mark Deeter, paster of the Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church.
The ladies quartet from the Baker Street Church of God will present a musical selection.
In case of inclement weather, the Sunday service will be held in the Rimersburg United Methodist Church.
On Monday, May 30, the annual parade will begin at 9 a.m. at the former Rimersburg Elementary School. Marching units are welcome to participate.
The Memorial Day service will begin at the Rimersburg Cemetery when the parade arrives.
Steve Wiencek will serve as master of ceremonies, and retired pastor Dan George will offer the invocation, prayer and benediction.
Michele Elder, a teacher at Union High School and wife of Jeff Elder of Sligo, will be the guest speaker.
A vocal selection will be presented by Maddie Elder-Coy, and the Union High School marching band, under the direction of Lisa Hummel, will present several musical selections.
Eighth grade students from Union High School will also participate in the program. Reciting the Gettysburg Address will be Jackson Renwick, son of Rick and Beth Renwick of Rimersburg. Laila Earley, daughter of Steven and Natasha Earley of Rimersburg, will recite “In Flander’s Fields.” And Cole Wilson, son of Ryan and Amy Wilson, will recite “America’s Answer.”
In case of inclement weather, the program will be held at Union School at 9 a.m.
Veterans do not need to be a member of the American Legion or VFW to participate in either service. Any veteran desiring to be a part of the parade, but who cannot march the parade route, should contact Terry Custer, Legion commander, at (814) 473-8364, to arrange transportation to and from the cemetery.