RIMERSBURG – Two new faces joined two returning council members in being sworn into office Monday night as Rimersburg Borough Council opened its new year.
After being elected in November, Jonathan Best and Josh Meeker joined the council Monday night for the first time. Mayor Tim Yeany administered the oath of office to them, as well as recently re-elected members Scott Myers and Mark Deeter.
The new council — which also includes returning members Roger Crick and Pam Curry in attendance, along with Jeffrey Kaetzel who was absent Monday — appointed Myers to serve again as president, with Deeter returning as vice president.
Meeting dates were kept as the first and third Mondays of each month at 7 p.m. at the borough building.
To start the new year, the council also reappointed William Hager as borough solicitor, and Don Hosey as emergency operations coordinator.
The council also reappointed Mike Graham to a five-year seat on the Rimersburg Municipal Authority, and appointed Joel Solida, Derek Myers and Randy Carmichael to the Zoning Hearing Board.
Much of Monday’s meeting was used to bring the new council members up to speed on a number of borough issues and practices, including the community’s water system.
Borough maintenance supervisor Frank McNaughton told the council that while water losses had been down over the past year, the number jumped significantly over the past month, signaling one or more water leaks that need to be found.
“It’s a constant battle,” Crick said of the water system, which still includes a number of old lines and meters. He said that the borough and authority have spent a lot of money over recent years in an effort to cut down on the amount of lost water, and that more projects are coming soon.
Officials said that while the borough had cut water losses down to a relatively good amount of a half-million gallons of water per month, the past month saw more than 1.3 million gallons unaccounted for.
“You’ve got miles of lines out there,” McNaughton said. “They’re leaking, and it’s hard to find them.”
He said that Pennsylvania Rural Water would be coming to town this week to help the borough locate any leaks.
Crick said that for every 1 million gallons lost, it costs the borough around $3,250 per month.
Officials said that one of the efforts being made to correct the problem has been requiring property owners to install meter pits, as well as the borough replacing around 70 meters per year.
Other Business
• The council gave approval to seek bids to sell the borough’s 1990 dump truck and snow plow.
• McNaughton said that the borough’s new dump truck should be outfitted with its plow and delivered to the borough in February. The council approved going with the local bank with the best rates to finance the purchase.
• The borough’s street committee was tasked with looking into the retaining wall at the rear of the community parking lot along Main Street, which was reported to be in disrepair and at risk of failing.
• After multiple reports over the holiday season of a man knocking on doors of homes in the community, and allegedly forcing his way into one person’s apartment, the council encouraged residents to keep their doors locked. They also said they would have the local police department look into the matter.