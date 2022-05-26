RIMERSBURG – A 31-year-old Rimersburg woman is facing charges stemming from an incident on March 6 at approximately 6:30 p.m. in Rimersburg.
Erin Lynn Maples was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children.
According to court documents, the New Bethlehem Police Department was dispatched to the 800 Block of Main Street for a report of an unconscious woman, later identified as Maples, in her apartment while caring for two juvenile children.
At the scene, officers spoke with a relative who reportedly said that she received a video call from one of the children who told her that Maples was on the couch and was not able to be awoken. The relative also reported that the police department had responded to the residence in the past when Maples was discovered passed out on the couch while she was supposed to be in charge of the children.
Inside the apartment, police said Maples was laying on the couch. She was snoring loudly and had a “disheveled” look to her. Multiple attempts to wake Maples were unsuccessful.
A glass jar with a straw was observed on the kitchen table, and several mini alcohol bottles were allegedly discovered in plain sight in the recycling bin.
Maples eventually opened her eyes as paramedics were putting her on a stretcher, reports state. She appeared lethargic and said that she “just wanted to sleep it off.”
Police said Maples didn’t put up fight or struggle when she was told she was being taken to the hospital. As paramedics were carrying her down the stairs, Maples reached out to grab the wall, but did not have the coordination or strength to resist. Maples also had slurred speech and was hard to understand. Documents state that Maples allegedly told paramedics that she had five drinks that day.
Charges were filed May 23 by NBPD Officer Brian Selnekovic with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.