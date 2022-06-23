ROSTRAVER – A Rimersburg woman was rescued Sunday in Westmoreland County after she said her ex-boyfriend kidnapped and assaulted her, holding her against her will for three days and forcing her to work for him.
According to reports from WPXI and KDKA in Pittsburgh, Mari Beabout of Rimersburg was kidnapped by 34-year-old Justin Uber of Grove City.
According to police, Beabout said that she started dating Uber in May and moved in with him in June; but that Uber held her against her will in her own car for three days, threatening to kill her three children.
Uber also allegedly assaulted Beabout repeatedly and choked her during a dispute.
WPXI Action News reported that Uber “took control of her life, threatening her and her family, physically assaulting her and forcing her to drive throughout the region for a ride share service.”
She told police that Uber forced them to sleep in the car behind the Grove City outlet mall over the weekend.
“At one point during the weekend, he had us sleeping in the car behind Grove City outlets and I just had a feeling that he was going to kill me and throw me in the lake,” she told the news station.
She also told authorities that Uber had taken her debit card, leaving her no way out.
That came to an end on Sunday when the pair stopped at a gas station along Route 51 in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County.
The news stations reported that while in the convenience store, Westmoreland County Park Police Officer Mark Castin came in for a drink. At that time, Beabout said she intentionally bumped into the officer.
“I was very happy,” she said. “I finally felt relief at that point and I mouthed, ‘Help me.’”
Officials said that the officer noticed red marks and scratches on Beabout.
The officer walked away, hiding behind shelves in the store to call for backup.
Rostraver Police arrived, taking Uber into custody. He was charged on Monday with simple assault, strangulation, reckless endangerment, terrorist threats and unlawful restraint/involuntary servitude.
He is being held in Westmoreland County Jail with cash bail set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 11.
“Somebody somewhere, a higher power, made that man walk through the door,” Beabout said of Officer Castin. “I just felt a sense of relief, like it’s finally going to be over.”