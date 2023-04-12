RIMERSBURG – Two women who have spearheaded veteran-related efforts in the Rimersburg community, were honored Monday evening by the Rimersburg Lions Club.
Rosalie Bliss and Tina Flick were on hand at the club’s meeting at the Korner Restaurant where they were presented with the group’s first-ever “Heart of a Lion” awards.
Also on hand to present the awards was Lions Club past district governor Tom Toland of the Apollo area, who explained the Heart of a Lion awards were instituted in the five-county district as a way to recognize non-Lions who serve their communities.
Rimersburg Lions Club King Lion Roger Crick said that when the local club heard about the award, “immediately two names came up.”
He explained that Flick is now in her fourth year of leading the Wreaths Across America effort in Rimersburg, which has placed more than 1,000 wreaths each Christmas season on the graves of local veterans across 11 cemeteries in the area.
“She started this in this area,” Crick said of Flick’s efforts. “It’s a great tribute to the veterans. We’re proud of it.”
Likewise, Bliss originated the Hometown Hero banner project in Rimersburg and has overseen the endeavor for the past eight years. Not only has it grown in Rimersburg to include 378 banners honoring local veterans this year, but a number of other communities in the region have followed Rimersburg’s lead and take part annually.
“One person initiated it and keeps it going,” Crick said of Bliss.
Crick said that both Bliss and Flick have demonstrated the “Heart of a Lion” through their efforts.
“You two exemplify that,” he said.
Although she said she was humbled to be given the award, Bliss pointed out that “this wasn’t just me.”
“Our community has all worked so hard,” she said, adding that plans are to hang the banners on May 13 this year.
Bliss explained that a number of years ago, she and her husband were in Evans City when she saw the banners displayed around town honoring their veterans. They then saw similar banners in other small towns, and she envisioned the same for Rimersburg.
“We can do this,” she said at the time, noting that she planned it all on the drive back home that day.
Without seeking any donations from area businesses, Bliss said she would have been pleased if Rimersburg had a dozen or so banners that first year. Instead, she said, they ended up having 140 banners paid for by the families of the local veterans who are pictured.
“This is all community based,” she said, noting that other donations come in each year to help pay to rehang some of the banners of veterans whose families have moved away or died since the program began. “Because of those donations, we are able to hang those banners.”
“This whole thing is led by God,” she said, marveling at the support from the community as well. “We have an awesome community.”
Flick also said she didn’t feel worthy of the award, as many others help make the Wreaths Across America effort possible each year.
She told the Lions that fundraising for the following year’s Wreaths Across America begins immediately after the wreaths are placed in the current year.
Last year, approximately 1,085 wreaths decorated the graves of local veterans across the Rimersburg area, with the bulk of the wreaths placed at the Rimersburg Cemetery.
Not only does the program help the community remember its veterans who have died, but Flick said the program has become a fundraiser for the Rimersburg Cemetery as well.
“With this money and a couple of grants, the Cemetery Association has been able to add several new roads and are planning on sealing the roads this spring,” Flick said.
In presenting the award, Crick said that while others have helped with the Hometown Hero banners and Wreaths Across America, neither program would be what it is without Bliss and Flick.
“It takes an individual to pull everybody together,” he said.