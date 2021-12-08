RIMERSBURG – With only a few weeks left in 2021, Rimersburg Borough officials remain uncertain about how their budget for 2022 will look, and if a property tax increase will be necessary or not.
“The council has not decided on whether they are going to change taxes or not,” borough secretary Dana Solida said following Monday’s meeting of borough officials.
At the meeting, the council approved advertisement of a preliminary budget — but one with still some holes in it.
Council president Scott Myers said the big sticking points are cost increases in police services and employee health insurance.
Officials said that with the New Bethlehem Police Department transitioning into a regional police force in early 2022, Rimersburg’s cost in the new year is expected to increase by about $10,000. Currently, Rimersburg, East Brady and Hawthorn contract with New Bethlehem for police services. Under the new plan, all four municipalities will oversee the new regional police department.
Myers said that the borough continues to look at other ways to pay the increased cost, including possible use of the borough’s American Rescue Act funds. However, he said, it remains uncertain if those federal funds can be used for police expenses.
If funding cannot be found, officials said it would take an additional 3 mills of property taxes to meet the expenses.
Also hitting the borough again this year is rising costs for employee health insurance. Solida said that the 2022 rates will be up 14.4 percent, equating to around $6,600 in additional expenses for the borough over the course of the year.
With the clock ticking, the council said it would attempt to bring the budget picture into focus in time to adopt the final budget at the group’s Dec. 20 meeting.
Also unknown as the borough heads into a new year is what, if any, of the Rimersburg Municipal Authority’s long list of water and sewerage projects will be on tap.
Authority member Dan Burkett told the council that the list of projects totals more than an estimated $600,000, and that the group is currently putting together proposals to seek loan packages from banks.
“Sounds like there’s going to be a lot going on in town over the next couple years,” Myers said of all the planned upgrades.
Other Business
• The council approved an ordinance related to the multi-municipal agreement to establish the new Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department.
• It was noted that the borough’s 1990 dump truck was not able to pass inspection this year. Borough officials agreed to seek bids for the vehicle and to sell it as-is. The borough is expecting a new dump truck to arrive early in the new year.
• The council agreed to go with H.B. Beels & Son Insurance of Knox for the borough’s commercial and worker’s compensation insurance at a cost of $17,220.
• Members noted the resignation of the borough’s contracted rental property inspector, and agreed to seek applicants for the position.
• Derrick Myers was appointed to the borough’s Zoning Hearing Board.
• The council reappointed the accounting firm of McGill, Power and Bell as the borough auditors for 2022.