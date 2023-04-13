CLARION – The Transition Program at Riverview Intermediate Unit No. 6 took center stage recently as local dignitaries visited the Clarion-based campus to experience firsthand two new innovative labs designed to help students with special needs develop important life and career skills.
On Friday, March 31, RIU6 administration and staff welcomed state Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-Oil City), Clarion County Commissioner Wayne Brosius and Theresa Hurrelbrink from the office of state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) to learn about and tour the Independent Living and PAES (Practical Assessment Exploration System) labs, which opened in January to area students.
“One of the things we dreamed about eight years ago was being able to have a place to take students with disabilities in order for them to learn independent living skills,” Dr. Deanna Sintobin, IU6 assistant director of Special Education, said of the Independent Living Lab. “We explored a lot of different options, and we decided that we would start seeking funding in order to build in our own basement, an apartment.”
Sintobin went on to explain that, even in the midst of COVID, the IU secured funding from several different grant sources, including funding from the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) and a $5,000 grant from the National Education Association (NEA), which supplied all of the appliances in the apartment.
The result was the Independent Living Lab, a fully-functioning apartment with a kitchen, living room, bedroom, laundry room and a handicap-accessible bathroom.
Kathy Walton, the transition coordinator at RIU6 explained the apartment was designed to allow students, especially those with hearing loss, to come in and gain independent living skills including making a meal, laundry, bed making and many other tasks they would do if living on their own.
“It’s a fully-furnished apartment,” she said. “Most of the kids when they come in are excited to see what’s available in there.”
Michael Boston, RIU6 teacher of the deaf and hard of hearing, pointed out some of the apartment’s special features, such as an alarm clock that’s connected to a vibrating disk and a doorbell that activates a light when pushed that students can explore through a scavenger hunt.
“We welcome and provide for all students, regardless of their comorbid disabilities, such as deaf-blindness, intellectual disability, autism, multiple disabilities and others,” he said, adding that the Independent Living Lab experience is co-lead by Dr. Karen Lindeman, program head of the Deaf Education Department at PennWest Clarion, and her students. “All are welcome at RIU6.”
Walton then introduced visitors to the PAES Lab, which exposes students to hundreds of career opportunities in five component areas — business and marketing, computer technology, consumer services, construction and industrial, and processing and production.
Walton said that the lab is set up like a workplace.
“This is where our students are coming in to work on their work-readiness skills,” she said, explaining further that students are viewed as employees. “They have work folders with their jobs assigned, [and] they have to log in on a computer like it’s their time clock.”
“This has been a great opportunity for [the students] to come in and work in different areas and see what they like and where their skill levels are in different areas,” Walton continued.
RIU6 officials pointed out that both labs are offered free of charge to students, and the frequency in which students visit the labs depends on their academic needs and how much time districts can budget into their schedules.
“[The] districts are already on board for next year to get things started,” Walton reported, noting that the PAES Lab currently serves 24 or 25 students from five different school districts in grades six through 12. “We already have three school districts that booked a large chunk of time next year.”
Due to the interest in both labs, Sintobin said that plans are in the works to implement a similar independent living program for visually impaired students in the fall, and that she believes more job coaches will need to be hired for the PAES Lab next year.
“We’re also looking into putting in one more PAES Lab,” she said. “We’re seeking funding right now for that.”
RIU6 is also exploring ways to work with the career and technical centers in Clarion, Venango and Jefferson counties which they serve.
“One thing I hear from our vocational schools is the students don’t have basic skills to come into the program,” Sintobin said. “If we can work with districts to have their students come here first, learn those skills, they would be way more successful in our vocational programs.”
Sintobin also pointed out that RIU6 partnered with Dr. Nripendra Singh from the Marketing Department at PennWest Clarion, whose students — Ali Troese, Callen Copley and Hannah Koziarski — created a social media platform and pamphlets to market the Transition Services program.
“I pitched our [marketing] problem to his class in January and these three students took on the task and ran with it,” she said.
As a result of their time in the labs, Sintobin said she hopes that area students learn that they can live independently and that they do have the skills that can be effective for gainful employment in whatever career field they choose.
“I want them to have confidence when they leave here,” Sintobin said. “I hope that they can take away the knowledge that they can live independently and they do have the effective skills for gainful employment in whatever career field they choose.”
For more information the Independent Living or PAES labs, call RIU6 at (814) 297-5129 or email info@achievingskillsforlife.us. Additional information on the IU and its program offerings can be found online at www.riu6.org.