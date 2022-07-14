EAST BRADY – Billed as a “street fair,” this year’s Riverfest aims to bring people into the riverfront community’s downtown business district with vendors, food, music, fireworks and more this Saturday, July 16.
“We have a lot of vendors coming,” Riverfest Committee treasurer Luanne McAnallen said on Tuesday. “A variety of food and crafts — a lot of different vendors.”
She said that the small committee has been working hard to arrange events for this year’s festival, but that with rising costs and limited fundraising over the past few years due to the pandemic, the committee decided to stick with the one-day event similar to what was held last year.
But rather than keep everything in one small area like last year, McAnallen said the festival will be taking to the street, spreading out along Kellys Way and other areas from the Farmers National Bank to Bracken’s Pharmacy.
“We tried again this year with the carnival, and we tried to bring back the parade, but it just wasn’t feasible,” she said, noting that more volunteers are needed to pull off a bigger multi-day festival like in years past. “We have a limited group; we’re always looking for volunteers.”
McAnallen said that festivities get underway on Saturday at noon.
The annual pig roast will be held in the parking lot next to the All-Stars Bar and Restaurant, which is centrally located in the festival area and business district. The cost of the meal is $12, which includes pulled pork, parsley potatoes, green beans, coleslaw and dinner roll. Seating will be available.
Disc jockey Jamie will provide music from noon to 5 p.m. at the site, with children’s games also opening at noon.
Also at the main festival area, Riverfest T-shirts will be on sale, along with 50/50 tickets and a couple of special raffles.
“We are selling a limited number of tickets for a $10,000 raffle,” McAnallen said, noting that one lucky person will take home $10,000, while 20 other winners will receive $500 each. “Only 300 tickets are being sold at a cost of $100. They’re going fast.”
She said that while the tickets will be on sale at Riverfest, the drawing will take place over Labor Day weekend on Sept. 4.
The other special raffle will be for a family four-pack of new bicycles, which will include two children’s bikes and two for adults.
“The winner takes all,” she said, noting that the bicycles are very nice.
Throughout the afternoon, from 2 to 7 p.m., free carriage rides will be offered through town.
“It’s great that we’re having the horse-drawn carriage — and the rides are free,” McAnallen said, noting that the rides will begin near All-Stars.
Later in the evening, a ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. to present the 2022 East Brady Citizen of the Year Award.
That will be followed by live music from the band, Rustic Revelation until 10 p.m.
Raffle ticket winners will be announced at 10 p.m., right as the big fireworks show launches from its usual location atop the hill across the Allegheny River from East Brady.
“The fireworks are going to be bigger and better than ever,” McAnallen said.
For updates and more information about the festival, visit “East Brady Area Riverfest” on Facebook.