RIMERSBURG – A 30-year-old Rimersburg woman was charged stemming from an incident on March 2 along Main Street in Rimersburg.
Malinda Dawn Custer was charged with theft.
According to court documents, the New Bethlehem Police Department spoke with the store manager of Tom’s Riverside who reported that he had discovered a discrepancy on the store income sheet from Custer, an employee at the store. As he looked into it, the manager said he noticed a pattern of abnormal payout returns.
From the store’s security footage on Feb. 27, the manager alleged that he observed Custer complete a return and pocket the money from the transaction. He said he went back into the records on the days Custer worked from March 2021 to February 2022, discovering that the store returns for those months totaled $27,621.22. The manager provided police with the story’s payout returns for the months in question which showed the payout amounts issued by Custer.
During an interview on March 3, Custer initially denied that she had done anything, but as the interview went on, she allegedly confessed to taking some money from her employer.
Police said Custer provided a written statement in which she admitted to taking a total of $27,771 from the store.
Charges were filed March 24 by NBPD Chief Robert Malnofsky with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.