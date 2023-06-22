INDIANA, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing multiple milling and filling projects throughout Armstrong County continuing through August 2023.
The following roadways are scheduled for milling and repairs: State Routes 1012, 1017, 1013, 1025, 1023, 1018, 1029, 1030, 1031, 1034, 839 and PA 28. These are located in Redbank, Wayne, Mahoning, Boggs and Pine townships. Specific roadway schedules will be released as the projects progress.
The schedule, weather permitting, includes:
- June 21 through 23 and June 26 through 27: State Route 1017 in Redbank Township.
- June 28 through 30: State Route 1013 (Oak Ridge Road) in Mahoning and Redbank Townships.
Motorists should expect delays. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic throughout each project.
Shields Asphalt Paving Inc. of Gibsonia is the contractor for this $1.7 million project.