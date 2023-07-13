INDIANA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) recently announced multiple milling and filling projects in Boggs and Pine townships (Armstrong County).
The following roadways are scheduled for milling and repairs between July 19 and August: SRs 1012, 1017, 1013, 1025, 1023, 1018, 1029, 1030, 1031 and 1034, Route 839 and Route 28. These are in Redbank, Wayne, Mahoning, Boggs, and Pine townships. Specific roadway schedules will be released as the projects progress.
This upcoming schedule, weather permitting, will including the following roadways:
• July 12 through 14: SR 1029 in Boggs Township.
• July 17 through 20: SR 1030 in Boggs and Pine townships.
• July 21: SR 1031 in Boggs and Pine townships.
Motorists should expect delays. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic throughout each project.
Shields Asphalt Paving Inc. of Gibsonia is the contractor for this $1.7 million project.