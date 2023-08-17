BROOKVILLE – “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” will be shown on Brookville’s big screen under the stars on Saturday, Oct. 14. The show will be complete with Rocky Horror prop kits (toast and squirt guns included) and a costume contest sponsored by Pink Flamingos Vintage.
“Participation is not only encouraged; it is expected! Sing along to your favorite songs and take part in the phenomenon of ‘Rocky Horror’ rituals, such as yelling out at the screen and, of course, doing the ‘Time Warp’ in complete synchrony,” Chamber director Jamie Popson said.
The event will not only serve as a fundraiser for the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce, but will also draw engagement to Brookville’s local landmark, The Moonlite Drive-In, one of only 29 drive-ins left in Pennsylvania. Theaters such as the Moonlite Drive-In offer a unique and nostalgic experience, only adding to Rocky Horror’s nearly 50-year appeal.
Admittance is by donation; however, attendees can RSVP to claim a prop kit at the chamber’s website. Space and kits are limited.
Outside food and drinks are not permitted; food, snacks, and drinks will be available at the concession stand.
The show will start at sundown, kicking off Haunted Brookville festivities.
For more information, visit www.brookvillechamber.com or Haunted Brookville on Facebook, or call (814) 849-8448.