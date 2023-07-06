MONROE TWP. – The Rotary Club of Clarion recently made significant improvements to the Multi-Purpose Room of the Clarion County YMCA.
With use of club funds and as part of a district grant, the Rotary Club purchased a new projector that is wall-mounted, for overhead projections during community presentations, and also installed a window-blind system that enables shades to be drawn so the presentations are more easily viewed.
The need for improvements were realized by the club during weekly meetings at the YMCA, as various organizations throughout the community are regularly invited to give presentations to club members. The YMCA has been the meeting place of the Clarion Rotary Club since 2020. During that time, the YMCA had an outdated projection system that needed replacement bulbs, a portable screen that had to be transported and set up during meetings, and the room where meetings were held had noticeable glare from the windows making it difficult to see presentations as members of the audience.
The improvements have eliminated glare coming in from the windows so members of the community can see the various presentations clearly. The wall-mounted projection system has made set-up of the theater much less cumbersome without cords running throughout the floor, and it has saved the YMCA time from having to set up meetings for groups where the presenters can access the video by a click of the button.
“We’ve been able to offer the space to a lot of organizations, and the simplicity of the format and way we can access online and power-point presentations for groups at a click of a button, has been tremendous,” said YMCA branch director Jesse Kelley. “Previous presentations during daytime hours were difficult to see projected on the screen because of the glare. Rotary saw a need and the club made positive improvements to our business, the local economy and opportunities for community groups to educate our citizens in a more engaging, professional experience.”
The Rotary Club began pursuing District Rotary Grant possibilities as quotes for the improvements were ascertained. Without matching grant funds from Rotary’s District 7280, the full-scale of the project would not have been fully executed.
“Fortunately for Clarion Rotary, the Clarion YMCA was the first indoor facility to open up for Rotary meetings when COVID restrictions were lessening,” Matt Lerch, a member of the club’s board of directors said. “After being virtual and then in outdoor and unheated indoor facilities, this was a welcome change. During our live meetings, the Clarion YMCA lent its projector to be used for our guest speakers to utilize for powerpoint presentations. As the year went on, on sunny days, the powerpoint was difficult to see due to the large glass panes in the YMCA multi-purpose room. Serving as Program Director for the Clarion Rotary and also as a board member, many Rotarians felt that we should donate blinds for the windows so the presenter could be more effective with their presentations. The difference it has made has been tremendous. The partnership of the Clarion YMCA and Clarion Rotary has continued from the large donation to the YMCA for the new building, to the annual YMCA fundraising campaigns, and now the YMCA blinds. Clarion Rotary and the community at large is stronger due to the new Clarion YMCA and all it offers.”