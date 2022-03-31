GOHEENVILLE – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to a safety improvement project in Goheenville, Boggs Township, Armstrong County, which began March 28.
At this time, contractor Mascaro Contracting L.P. of Pittsburgh, will begin clearing trees and brush for utility relocations along Route 28/66 between the intersections of SR 1027 to Calhoun School Road. Daylight flagging and alternating traffic lanes will be implemented as needed.
The project will include roadway realignment, bridge/culvert replacements, the continuation of a truck climbing lane, and the addition of turning lanes at intersecting roads on Route 28 in Boggs and Wayne townships from approximately two miles north of SR 1018 to approximately six miles south of SR 1004.
This $16.6 million safety improvement project is anticipated to be completed in fall 2024.